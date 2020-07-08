Liverpool Have 49% 'plastic Fans' Or 'fake Followers' On Twitter According To A Survey

The Jurgen Klopp brand of football at Anfield may have won the club many accolades since his arrival at Liverpool but the club has also seen its fanbase grow considerably since the fist-pumping German took over on the red half of Merseyside. However, a recent survey shed light on the fake Twitter handles that contribute to clubs' massive following on the social media site, with Liverpool topping the charts.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Liverpool Twitter has the fakest fans among Premier League giants

The Plastic Twitter fan chart, according to https://t.co/zGbHaDuIVg. pic.twitter.com/ayJ5VoFaqn — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 8, 2020

A survey conducted by compare.bet makes sensational claims about the number of 'plastic' Twitterati that contribute to a club's following. The survey titled "Football's European giants with the most fake followers on Twitter" suggests that Liverpool have the most number of fake Twitter fans among the Premier League clubs, amounting to a massive 49 percent in all, a figure that many Reds' fans will find hard to digest. The total number of Liverpool Twitter followers stands at 14.9 million currently.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Ajax Twitter tops the charts in Europe

Although Liverpool Twitter has the most number of fake followers among the Premier League clubs, Eredivisie champions AFC Ajax occupy the top spot in the survey. According to the study, Ajax Twitter accounts for a total of 58 percent of fake followers of the total figure of 1.3 million, followed by Serie A giants AS Roma, with 51 percent. Napoli occupy the third spot with 50 percent fake followers on Twitter, while Liverpool Twitter ranks fourth.

Also Read | Liverpool CEO and Klopp warn fans against celebrating at Anfield after title success

Chelsea have 47% fake followers on Twitter

Apart from Liverpool, Premier League rivals Chelsea have the second-most number of fake Twitter users in England. The Blues' fake Twitter followers account to 47 percent of the 14.5 million followers. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have 8 million Twitter users in all, of which 40 percent of the followers are recognised as fake, according to the sensational survey. Derby rivals Manchester United account for the least number among the European giants. The Red Devils have a massive following, numbered at 22.3 million, of which, only 15 percent are found to be fake followers.

It was an expected surge for the Liverpool Twitter followers over the past couple of seasons considering their recent success. The Reds have been phenomenal in Europe, winning the Champions League and the Premier League in the past two seasons each, marking a major reason for the increase in numbers. However, this survey comes as a surprise for the fans of the champions of England.

Also Read | Liverpool's Mo Salah was in tears after goalless draw against Man United last season

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter