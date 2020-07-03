Liverpool's Mo Salah Was In tears After Goalless Draw Against Man United Last Season

Liverpool talisman Mo Salah revealed that he was brought to tears after the Reds were held to a goalless draw against arch-rivals Man United in last season's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Liverpool dropping points at the Theatre of Dreams allowed Man City to gain control of the title race as Jurgen Klopp's Reds finished the season in second place, only a solitary point behind Pep Guardiola's side. Despite the most heroic of failures last season, Mo Salah is now a Premier League champion with Liverpool.

Man United vs Liverpool 2018-19: Mo Salah tears up at Old Trafford

While speaking to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Liverpool star Mo Salah explained his emotions after the 0-0 draw against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United in February 2019. Mo Salah said, "I remember last year at Man United vs Liverpool at Old Trafford, I went to the dressing room and started crying." The Mo Salah tears were due to Man City gaining the upper hand in one of the closest title races in Premier League history. "It was the moment when I felt we lost the Premier League title," added the Liverpool forward.

The Egyptian star played 79 minutes of the Man United vs Liverpool game at Old Trafford before being subbed off for Divock Origi. According to WhoScored, Salah had one shot, 41 touches, and made one tackle during his time on the pitch. While being subbed off, cameras captured a few Mo Salah tears being wiped away by the Egyptian. Liverpool finished the Premier League 2018-19 season with a club record 97 points, a solitary point behind Man City.

Mo Salah on winning Premier League title with Liverpool

While discussing Liverpool's historic 2019-20 season, Mo Salah stated his delight. "It's great, Liverpool winning the Premier League is an unbelievable feeling". In December 2019, Mo Salah scored his first goal against Man United in a 2-0 win against the Red Devils at Anfield. At full-time, choruses of 'Now you're gonna believe us' echoed around Anfield. Liverpool secured the Premier League title this season after Chelsea's win over Man City on Thursday put the Cityzens out of reach. It was Liverpool's first English title in 30 years and the Merseyside club's first top division title in the Premier League era.

Image Credits- AP