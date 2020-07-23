Liverpool, Leeds Fans Gather Outside Stadiums To Celebrate Title Wins, Ignore Police Rules

Liverpool and Leeds United fans ignored police warnings and gathered outside their respective stadiums to celebrate their league triumphs. Law enforcement officers urged fans to respect social distancing protocols and celebrate at home amid fears of a coronavirus spike. Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 behind closed doors and were awarded the Premier League title at Anfield on Wednesday night while Leeds United hammered Charlton 4-0 and lifted their Championship title earlier at Elland Road.

Liverpool, Leeds title celebrations see fans gather in numbers outside their stadiums

Police officers had warned fans to avoid social gatherings amid fears of another coronavirus wave, but those messages seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. Liverpool fans gathered in thousands outside Anfield to celebrate their first league title in 30 years. In fact, the loyal Liverpool fans at Anfield made their presence felt when the team bus arrived prior to kick-off as they lit up red flares to welcome their heroes.

However, the Liverpool title celebrations have raised plenty of concerns with the police authorities, who are concerned over a repeat of scenes that took place in June, when Liverpool fans clashed with police after sealing the title. Liverpool revealed that around 34 fans were injured - three seriously - in the celebrations that took place last month.

Leeds United supporters were also jubilant to see their club return to the Premier League after 16 years. The Leeds title celebrations began after Marcelo Bielsa's side thrashed Charlton 4-0 at Elland Road. Leeds United fans ignored the police warnings as hundreds of supporters turned up to wave flags, blow car horns and sing in the streets outside Elland Road.

What a day, not even a Leeds fan but happy to celebrate with them. #MOT pic.twitter.com/rFFxmmjTWu — J (@officialjaidon) July 19, 2020

Liverpool title celebrations at Anfield

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Frank Lampard's Chelsea. The Reds build a special podium at the Kop End for the players to collect their medals and lift the title. Amid the Liverpool title celebrations, the Reds' stars came together on the pitch to sing an emotional rendition of their iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem.

Image Credits - AP