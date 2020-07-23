Gary Neville Hammers ‘embarrassing’ Paul Pogba Following Handball Incident Vs West Ham

Man United legend Gary Neville slammed midfielder Paul Pogba after the Frenchman gave away a penalty on the stroke of half-time against West Ham United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went 1-0 down just before the break when Paul Pogba was found guilty of handball as he attempted to duck out of the way from a long-range Declan Rice strike. The Man United vs West Ham clash ended 1-1 with Mason Greenwood scoring for the hosts in the second half to salvage a point at Old Trafford.

Man United vs West Ham: Pogba handball incident just before half-time

Paul Pogba went through a moment of inexplicable madness just before half-time while attempting to get out of the way of a powerful long-range shot by Hammers midfielder Declan Rice. The ball struck Pogba, who initially went down and made it appear as though the ball had hit him flush in the face. The 27-year-old also felt his nose as if to suggest there was might have been some damage to his face.

However, VAR revealed that Pogba had ducked and raised his hands to block the shot, resulting in a penalty for West Ham. Michail Antonio converted from the spot to give the visitors the lead. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was commentating on the Man United vs West Ham game and was furious with Pogba's behaviour

Gary Neville labels Pogba handball incident 'embarrassing'

Having watched the replay of the Pogba handball incident, Gary Neville said, "Pogba's in trouble here. He's given a penalty and pretended that the ball has hit his face." Having seen footage of the ball striking Pogba's arm, Gary Neville was furious with the United star's reaction, "It's rubbish, I actually felt sorry for him when I thought the ball hit his face but this is just embarrassing". Paul Pogba also shook his head after going down and Neville concluded by stating, "No brainer, it's a penalty."

Michail Antonio and Bruno joking about Pogba’s handball.



Look at Pogba’s face... he is not happy 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/WpJhWTB25c — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 22, 2020

Premier League standings: Man United in pole position to finish inside top four

The draw against West Ham pushed Man United into third place in the Premier League standings. However, Man United face a tricky trip to the King Power Stadium on the final day of the season to face Leicester City. Leicester City are just one point behind Man United and Chelsea, who currently occupy the last two Champions League spots. Chelsea will face Wolves on the final matchday of the season.

