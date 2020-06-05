Liverpool Pulled Out Of Timo Werner Transfer Due To Financial Restraints: Report

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has reportedly agreed to join Premier League giants Chelsea this summer despite interest from Liverpool. Liverpool held talks with the RB Leipzig to sign the 24-year-old. However, a deal failed to materialise and the striker is now likely to don the blue of West London instead of the Red of Merseyside when the 2020-21 season kicks off later this year.

Timo Werner to Chelsea: Deal fell through due to Liverpool finances

Liverpool still haven’t started official talks with Leipzig for Werner, always asked for time. Only talks with the player (via Klöpp).



Chelsea are ready with an official bid and if Liverpool will not match it on next hours, Werner will discuss his contract with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #CFC https://t.co/tID7WaOw1A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

Reports in the UK suggest that Jurgen Klopp's side pulled out of the Timo Werner transfer due to financial troubles. The Reds have seen their finances hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The striker has a release clause of £50 million (€55 million). However, Liverpool were unwilling to meet his release clause. On the other hand, Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff publicly claimed that the club will not sell the striker at a price lower than the release clause.

Timo Werner to Chelsea: Blues offer trumps Liverpool's

After Liverpool decided to pull out from the Timo Werner transfer, the RB Leipzig striker's representatives turned their attention to Chelsea. It is reported that the Blues have offered a better package to the 24-year-old, which is likely to be sufficient to lure him to Stamford Bridge. According to multiple reports, Frank Lampard has also offered Werner a starting spot in the starting XI that could be pivotal in Werner deciding to move to London.

Timo Werner is the third player to be directly involved in 30 league goals in Bundesliga this season.



✓ Jadon Sancho

✓ Robert Lewandowski

✓ Timo Werner



Must-watch talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GGs56MOSaA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2020

Timo Werner transfer: Striker to earn £200,000 a week

Chelsea are set to activate the release clause to complete the Timo Werner transfer in the next few weeks. The Germany international will be offered a five-year contract that will run until 2025. He will reportedly earn £200,000 a week. While Tammy Abraham is currently the first choice at the club, Lampard has often bemoaned the lack of a clinical touch in front of goal, something Werner is bound to address, having already breached the 30-goal mark in all competitions this season.

Timo Werner transfer: 24-year-old marks return with a hat-trick

Timo Werner has been in an astounding form for RB Leipzig this season. He marked his Bundesliga return in style with a hat-trick against Mainz. He has scored 31 goals in 40 games in all competitions, while also bagging 12 assists in all. RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 58 points in all, while league leaders Bayern Munich have bagged 67 points.

