Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Players To Wear Face Masks In Public

With the Premier League return date scheduled for later this month, Jurgen Klopp's men were back in Liverpool training as they resumed full-contact training ahead of the restart. While there has been much speculation about whether Liverpool will have the opportunity to lift the title at Anfield given the concerns surrounding the possible gathering of large crowds on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp is asking his players to take full precautions in the meantime. The Liverpool manager has reportedly urged his players to wear masks when stepping out in public as the Reds gear up to face Merseyside rivals Everton when the Premier League resumes.

Players should be alert in public places: Jurgen Klopp on wearing masks

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly claimed that he wears a face mask even during Liverpool training sessions to avoid contracting coronavirus. He, however, expressed concern on the fact that the general public is not wearing face masks in England. Klopp urged his players to wear masks and gloves when out on the streets, especially in densely populated areas. He stated that he is yet to understand why people aren't following the government's guidelines to wear masks, stringently.

Getting ready for another day at it 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/SW5A6qRK79 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 30, 2020

A recent report suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side could play their remaining Premier League games at neutral venues, even as Liverpool training continues unhindered. According to The Times, police officials on Merseyside fear that fans will assemble outside Anfield in large numbers, considering the fact that the Reds are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title this season.

Liverpool could play high-profile fixtures at neutral venues

Jurgen Klopp's men need just two victories from their remaining nine Premier League games to clinch the league title. SportsMail suggests there is a possibility of Liverpool playing six Premier League games at neutral venues. Liverpool, who are placed first in the Premier League standings, have been successfully training under phase 2 of Project Restart. The second phase involves contact training among the players. Meanwhile, June 17 has been earmarked as the date to mark the Premier League return as the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa are scheduled to play their game-in-hand fixtures on June 17.

Premier League standings

Liverpool occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings. They have bagged 82 points this season, which is 25 points more than second-placed Manchester City. Leicester City are placed third in the Premier League standings with 53 points to their credit. Chelsea are currently fourth, but have Manchester United breathing down their neck.

