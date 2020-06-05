Timo Werner Transfer: Chelsea Activate £50 Million Release Clause, Agree Deal With Player

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has reportedly agreed to join Premier League giants Chelsea this summer. The Germany international was linked with a move to Liverpool earlier. However, reports in the UK suggest that a deal failed to materialise between Liverpool and RB Leipzig. Liverpool, in return, have decided to let go off their long-term target.

Also Read | Timo Werner Transfer News: Reds Withdraw Interest, Turn Attention To Wolves Star

Timo Werner transfer to Chelsea almost confirmed

According to several media reports in the UK, apart those from German publication Bild, Timo Werner is set to be the next big signing at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. The Stamford Bridge outfit has agreed to activate the 24-year-old's release clause in accordance with the demands of RB Leipzig. The striker has a release clause of £50 million ($61 million), which the Blues are set to activate.

Back to winning ways and very happy about my hattrick! ⚽️⚽️⚽️💪 @DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/5VjU3mOJq7 — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) May 24, 2020

Reports suggest that Timo Werner will sign a five-year contract with Chelsea, that will see him don the Blues' shirt until 2025. The striker will earn a reported sum of £200,000-a-week ($252,000). However, some reports also suggest that there are possibilities of Liverpool highjacking a move. In any case, Werner looks set to ply his trade with a Premier League club.

Also Read | Chelsea giving players 'meals on wheels' to ensure nutrition, fitness ahead of PL return

Timo Werner transfer: Liverpool fail to meet striker's release clause demands

Last week, Mirror had reported that Liverpool have refused to meet the release clause set out by the Bundesliga giants to sign Timo Werner. Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff went to the extent of publicly claiming that the club will not sell the Germany international to Liverpool at a price lower than £50 million ($61 million). He asserted that Leipzig have a policy of not selling a player below his actual market value if he has a contract which binds him with the club for more than a year.

Also Read | Timo Werner transfer to Liverpool could happen as reports suggest virtual meeting with Jurgen Klopp

Timo Werner's stats for RB Leipzig

Timo Werner's contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2023. The 24-year-old is touted as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga, courtesy of his goalscoring numbers this season. He has scored 31 goals in 40 games for the club this season, while also bagging 12 assists to his credit.

Also Read | Timo Werner transfer: PL clubs have 12 days to trigger RB Leipzig star's £49m clause