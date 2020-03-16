Liverpool Should Not Be Crowned Champions If Season Gets Cancelled: Alan Shearer

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the Premier League title after a massive gap of 30 years. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has invariably delayed their celebrations as the English top-flight is now suspended up until April 3, 2020. Former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer made an interesting claim about Liverpool's title chances should the current season go unfinished, read here.

Premier League cancelled: Liverpool continue to implement government recommendations

#LFC continues to implement the government’s advice on the coronavirus outbreak and welcomes today’s #PL statement to postpone all games, including @premierleague, academy and WSL fixtures in the best interests of players, staff and supporters.https://t.co/4817JTcG8r — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2020

Liverpool Premier League title

Alan Shearer claims Liverpool should not be awarded Premier League trophy

Writing in his column for The Sun, Alan Shearer was adamant that Liverpool cannot be awarded the Premier League title if the season is declared finished in the coming weeks. “If, and it is a huge if, the season cannot be completed then there is no way you can have a winner or loser. As harsh and as horrible as that would be for some clubs, none more so than Liverpool, it is the only outcome. If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody. For Liverpool, it would be incredibly harsh,” he continued.

The former Newcastle striker went on to add that “I cannot see how it would be fair to hand them the title – despite the fact it is obvious nobody is going to catch them. They only need six points to wrap it up but they haven’t got them yet so for that reason it has to be declared null and void. It would be very different if the season was suspended after they had got the points to win it. But they haven’t and however horrible a scenario it would be, it’s the only option.”

Premier League cancelled: Liverpool miss out on epic record due to Coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool would have become the first club in Premier League history to win the title before April with victories over Everton and Crystal Palace.



All Premier League fixtures have been postponed until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/OncveWr1Be — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2020

