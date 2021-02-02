Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak To Ease Defensive Woes, Option To Buy Set At £18m In Summer

Defending champions Liverpool have acted late but finally dipped into the transfer market on deadline day to solve their injury crisis. The Reds lost centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries earlier in the season, while also confirmed that Joel Matip is also ruled out for the rest of the season. Having earlier signed Ben Davies from Preston, Jurgen Klopp’s side proceeded to purchase highly-rated Ozan Kabak from Schalke, just hours before the transfer deadline.

Ozan Kabak transfer: Reds sign Schalke centre-back to ease defensive woes

Liverpool intensified their efforts to land a second centre-back once Matip suffered a recurrence of an ankle ligament injury against Tottenham on Thursday. Having signed Ben Davies from Preston, the Reds pursued Schalke's Ozan Kabak. The 20-year-old is highly rated by reports in Germany and was linked with a transfer in the summer, but the move never materialised. However, with Schalke struggling at the bottom of the Bundesliga, Liverpool were able to reach a compromise. The Turkish international joins for an initial six-month loan, with the defending Premier League champions having an option to make the switch permanent in the summer.

Ozan Kabak is on his way to Merseyside after #LFC agreed a deal with Schalke for the centre-back. They’ll pay a loan fee of £1m (with potential £500,000 extra depending on appearances) with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for £18m 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 1, 2021

Schalke will receive £1 million during the Ozan Kabak loan deal, with a further £500,000 depending on appearances. Liverpool will have the option to keep the centre-back permanently for £18m in the summer. The 20-year-old completed the formalities of the transfer in Germany and was seen arriving at the Schalke medical centre hours before the deadline. The Turkey international was recommended to the Reds by former Schalke manager and Jurgen Klopp's friend David Wagner. Former Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel, another close friend of Klopp's during his time with Mainz recommended the 20-year-old's signing.

Kabak has cited Virgil van Dijk as his idol and will have to fill in for the talismanic Dutch international, who suffered a serious ACL injury earlier this season. Schalke had initially proposed a loan with an obligation to buy due to the financial impact of relegation, but Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards rejected the offer. Signing Kabak on a permanent deal will only be an option for the defending champions once manager Jurgen Klopp evaluates his options in the summer. Kabak is a graduate of Galatasaray’s academy, before switching to the Bundesliga with Augsburg in 2018 and joined Schalke a year later. The Bundesliga strugglers signed Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi on a six-month deal as Kabak's replacement, after the World Cup winner had his contract terminated by the club.

(Image Courtesy: Ozan Kabak Instagram)