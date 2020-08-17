Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Wins Premier League PFA Fans' POTY Award, Wishes Pour In

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has been crowned the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Sadio Mane played a key part in Liverpool's 2019-20 season title triumph as he scored 18 goals and provided seven assists. Some of Mane's crucial late winners came against the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich City and Wesh Ham United as Liverpool racked up a staggering 99 points during the campaign.

Sadio Mane wins PFA Fans' Player of the Year award, wishes pour in

Earlier today, the Twitter account of the Professional Footballers' Association revealed that Sadio Mane has won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award. In a poll of football fans across the country, Mane earned a whopping 41 percent of the votes comfortably beating the likes of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (27%) and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (17%). Man City's Raheem Sterling, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk were also among the players in the running for the award.

After it was announced that Mane won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award, wishes poured in from every corner of the world. Mane's teammates, including Virgil van Dijk, jumped on the social media bandwagon to congratulate the 28-year-old attacker. Mane was also in the running for the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year, but that was won by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Only last week it was announced that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold had won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Sadio Mane Liverpool stats and honours

Mane netted 18 goals for Liverpool during the 2019-20 campaign, only one behind top scorer Mohamed Salah. He also registered seven assists. Since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2017, Mane has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League. Mane has made a total of 178 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 81 goals and notching up 28 assists. Last season Mane shared the Golden Boot with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

Image Credits - Sadio Mane Instagram