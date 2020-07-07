Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Not Expecting To Lose Mane Or Salah In The Summer

Jurgen Klopp addressed some Liverpool transfer news around his star forwards this week. The Premier League champions have a history of selling key players but Klopp expects his side to retain the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who are linked with moves away from Anfield. Klopp stated that he is not expecting Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to leave the club in the summer because the pair are part of 'something unique at Liverpool' which represents a continuous challenge.

Liverpool transfer news: Klopp addresses Mo Salah and Sadio Mane transfer talk

The Reds have a history of selling their top players with Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho among those that left the club in search of greener pastures. While speaking to The Mirror, the Liverpool manager was asked about how he deals with the Liverpool transfer news around Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. "Name me a better challenge than being successful with Liverpool FC?", Klopp responded, before stressing on the unique nature of the club. "We try everything to be a really exciting club and write a really exciting story that everyone wants to continuously be a part of.", he added. Teenage sensation Harvey Elliott signing his first professional contract with Liverpool made Premier League news headlines on Monday night.

✍️ Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with the Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 6, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Sadio Mane transfer news

Sadio Mane has gone from strength to strength since the Senegalese moved to Anfield in 2016. The Sadio Mane transfer links amplified over the past few seasons with Real Madrid and PSG sniffing around the 28-year-old winger. Mane has scored 16 goals and notched up eight assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season. Earlier this campaign, the player himself dismissed rumours of a Sadio Mane transfer away from Liverpool by claiming that he wants to stay at Liverpool and win more titles under 'father-like' Jurgen Klopp. Mane's contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023.

Sadio nets at least 2⃣0⃣ Reds goals for the third successive season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2dDlxmTfsl — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 5, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah transfer news

Mo Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool ever since his arrival at Anfield in 2017. The Egyptian has been tearing up the record books at Liverpool which led to the Mo Salah transfer talk to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Mo Salah has scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions for Liverpool this season. Earlier this week, the Mo Salah transfer rumours were put to rest by the player himself when the 28-year-old claimed, "I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time."

