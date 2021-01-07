Anthony Martial Mocked By Rival Fans After Antics During Embarrassing Carabao Cup Defeat

English outfit Manchester United were left embarrassed by Manchester City on Wednesday after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Following the defeat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players have come under massive scrutiny after having already exited the Champions League earlier. Particularly, striker Anthony Martial was mocked by the rival fans for his antics during the course of the game.

Man United vs Man City: Guardiola guides team past Carabao Cup semi-final

The Manchester derby witnessed an entertaining first half although neither of the two teams scored a goal. However, John Stones put Pep Guardiola and co. in the front within five minutes of the second half. Besides, midfielder Fernandinho netted an exquisite volley to seal the victory for the Cityzens.

Man City dominated a major part of the game, while Man United's performance has come under scrutiny. The Old Trafford outfit were poor in front of the goal, with Martial missing out on some key chances in the game. Meanwhile, the victory stamps Guardiola's authority at the Etihad despite the fact that several of the first team players were unavailable after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fans mock Martial dive antics during Man United vs Man City clash

Anthony Martial. Manchester United.



Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/PBhkMR3l77 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 6, 2021

Martial has come under the scanner after he attempted unfair means to help his team in the game. Following the opener, the Frenchman drove into the box and threw himself on the ground after over-running the ball, in an attempt to bag a penalty. Somehow, the forward escaped a booking.

The man is starving for goals😭 — 💀 (@Yassine_390) January 6, 2021

So stupid how players don’t get booked for that the majority of the time — nathan☁️ (@AfcNxthan) January 6, 2021

It’s like he’s already ready to fall 😭 — iSAAC K! 🚩 (@isaackmusic) January 7, 2021

This dive from martial is the most useless thing I've seen today — Steph blurry (@sahmyblhinkz) January 6, 2021

Should be sent off — 🪄 (@Ifcdeann) January 6, 2021

But rival fans were not happy with the Martial dive antics in the game, apart from the referee's neglect of the incident. While some claimed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should have checked the incident, others demanded that the player be banned for the lack of fair play.

Klopp cites Man United penalties' record

Man United have been mocked for the number of penalties the team have won in the past couple of seasons. Most recently, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had cited the Man United penalties' stats to get rid of the criticism after his team's loss to Southampton in the Premier League. Interestingly, the Old Trafford out had won 10 spot-kicks in the Premier League last season, with six already this campaign.

