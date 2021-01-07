Mesut Ozil Agrees To Three-and-a-half-year Deal With Turkish Outfit Fenerbahce?

Amid days of struggle and conflict, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has agreed to a sensational move to the Turkish league. The Germany international has been frozen out of the squad since March 12 last year, with his contract extension talks coming to a halt. The club were averse to extending his stay beyond the current deal, thus forcing the former Real Madrid superstar to look for new challenges elsewhere.

Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce to materialise soon?

According to a sensational report from Turkish media outlet DHA, Ozil has agreed to join Fenerbahce. Until Wednesday, the player was being linked with a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit DC United. It was claimed the deal with the MLS club would be more of business collaboration, involving the 32-year-old’s brand expansion across the club.

But recent reports now claim Ozil has agreed to terms with Fenerbahce. Turkish TV actor Acun Ilicali has been thought to be the driving force in helping the two parties reaching an agreement. Interestingly, the 32-year-old has Turkish roots, despite representing Germany, while also winning the World Cup in 2014.

Ozil Turkish roots key to move to Fenerbahce

Ozil’s wife is a Turkish model and was crowned Miss Turkey in 2014. The player’s close relationship with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan isn’t hidden from the world. Most recently, the player had tweeted an image of himself vacationing in Istanbul as well.

But Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut denies any move away from the Emirates as yet. Speaking to ESPN, he claims they weren’t allowed legally to negotiate with any club before January 1. Now that the New Year has begun, they have begun looking at options, said the Arsenal outcast’s agent. He also insisted his client has six months left in his contract and they were looking at the best option for the midfielder.

Ozil wages pose a deterrent in his exit

Ozil has been frozen out of the club ever since March last year. He has had absolutely no game time this season after being excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads. The Emirates-based outfit were keen on selling the midfielder last summer, but his hefty wages, estimated at, £350,000-per-week posed a deterrent.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram