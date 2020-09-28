Liverpool Vs Arsenal: Mo Salah Vs Aubameyang H2H, Records And Who Is More Prolific

With Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool set to host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Anfield on Monday, September 28, the focus is bound to be on the top-quality attackers from both teams. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool talisman Mo Salah will take centre stage as the pair are expected to compete for the Golden Boot again this season. Here's our Liverpool vs Arsenal preview and the Mo Salah vs Aubameyang H2H record ahead of the highly-anticipated Premier League clash on Merseyside.

ALSO READ: Man City And PUMA Release First-ever Esports Kit For 2020-21 Season

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Defending champions Liverpool have gotten off to a perfect start this season, winning their opening games against Leeds United and Chelsea. The Reds also breezed past Lincoln City in their EFL Cup third-round tie on Thursday night and will be full of confidence heading into the clash against Arsenal. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are ruled out for the game at Anfield due to injuries while Joe Gomez is available. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also in line to make his first start for the club.

ALSO READ: Man City Have Spent Nearly Half A BILLION On Defenders For Guardiola After Ruben Dias Move

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have slowly but surely shown signs of improvement since the Spaniard took charge of the club. Arsenal won their opening two PL games against Fulham and West Ham United but will be in line for a tougher test on Monday night. The Gunners will be without Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari. Our Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction is a 3-1 win for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mo Salah vs Aubameyang records and H2H

Salah and Aubameyang hold the record for being the fastest to 50 Premier League goals for their respective clubs. Although Aubameyang did it in 79 appearances, Salah achieved the feat in 69 games for Liverpool. The two African forwards have also been top scorers for their respective teams over the past two seasons in the Premier League.

Salah scored a hat-trick against Leeds United on Matchday 1 while Aubameyang opened his account with a wonder goal against Fulham. However, ever since Aubameyang arrived in the Premier League, the Gabon striker has been more prolific with his goalscoring, netting a total of 55 goals for the North London giants. It remains to be seen who among Salah or Aubameyang comes out on top on Monday night, though Salah has a more stellar goalscoring record at Anfield.

Who will score more goals this season, Salah or Aubameyang? 🤔



• @lizzidoyle is backing the Egyptian

• @HarrySymeou believes all the facts point to Auba#AllTheFootball | #TheDebate — 90min (@90min_Football) September 27, 2020

Premier League live stream details: How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League live telecast on Sky Sports. In India, Liverpool vs Arsenal will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD (Tuesday, 12:45 am IST). Premier League live stream for Liverpool vs Arsenal will be available on Jio TV and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Here's Who Is 'Most Admired' Out Of The Two

Liverpool vs Arsenal H2H record

Having met each other 230 times in history, Liverpool hold a slight advantage in the H2H record. The Reds have recorded 89 wins over Arsenal while the Gunners have prevailed 80 times against the Merseyside club. There have been a total of 61 draws between these two teams. However, Liverpool are unbeaten in 60 Premier League games at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Man City Have Minus Goal Difference In The Premier League For The First Time Since 2008

Image Credits - Liverpool, Arsenal Instagram