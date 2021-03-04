Liverpool Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

A pivotal game in the Premier League top-four race takes place at Anfield on Thursday, March 4, when defending champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea. The game between the two English giants is scheduled to kick off at 9:15 PM BST (Friday, March 5 at 1:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated clash.

🔴🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔵🔵



Back at Anfield tonight - UP THE REDS! ✊ #LFC | #LIVCHE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2021

Liverpool vs Chelsea preview

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently in sixth place on the Premier League table with 43 points from 26 games. The Reds managed just two wins from their last 11 games prior to Sunday's much-needed 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Curtis Jones' strike and an own goal from Kean Bryan ensured that Liverpool ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League. However, Klopp's side will now be hoping to build on that victory and possibly get the season back on track.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in fifth place on the Premier League table with 44 points from 26 games. Thomas Tuchel is yet to taste defeat since taking over as manager, winning six and drawing three of his nine games at the helm. However, he is now likely to face a stern test against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Caoimhin Kelleher are all sidelined. However, the Brazilian duo of Alisson Becker and Fabinho are expected to feature against the Blues. Diogo Jota might also be in line to make his return after a two-month absence.

For Chelsea, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are the only fitness concerns. The west Londoners are likely to start with Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud in attack.

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction and H2H record

There's only one point separating these two teams on the table and it's likely to be a fascinating game at Anfield. However, given that Liverpool have a few of their players returning and playing at home, our prediction for the game is a 3-2 win for the hosts.

These two teams have faced each other 187 times in the past with Liverpool holding the advantage in the H2H with 82 wins. Chelsea have come out victorious 64 times while 41 games have ended in draws.

Premier League live: Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select1 and Star Sports Select HD1. The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Chelsea, Liverpool Instagram