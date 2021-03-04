Real Madrid Unwilling To Match David Alaba's Expectations, Defender In Talks With PSG

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba was all set to seal a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The two sides even had a verbal agreement on a free transfer once the current season concluded. But a sensational report now suggests that the defending LaLiga champions have backtracked on the Austrian defender's financial demands, compelling him to speak with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and other clubs from the Premier League.

David Alaba confirms Bayern Munich exit

In February, Alaba released an official statement to confirm that his time with Bayern Munich is coming to an end. The defender has been one of the key players of Hansi Flick's sextuple winning team and played a pivotal role in Bayern's most recent title win — the FIFA Club World Cup.

"I have made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club. It was a difficult decision. I have been here for 13 years. I made so many memories here. I have not decided what is next for me. I decided to seek a new challenge. That's why it took time," said the 29-year-old.

Real Madrid finances key deterrent in David Alaba transfer

Reports suggesting a deal for David Alaba to Madrid gained momentum way before the announcement. But he did not clarify his next possible destination. Earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid were keen on meeting the player's financial demands with a contract that would last until 2025. Moreover, a hefty paycheque was the key deterrent in Bayern's negotiations to convince the central defender.

ℹ️ Real Madrid aren't offering David Alaba the contract that he desires, therefore he's talking to PSG and English clubs now. [@cfbayern] 🇦🇹 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 3, 2021

But the defending LaLiga champions have now appeared to backtrack on their commitment citing struggling finances as per Sport Bild. The player has now begun negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead, who possess the financial ability to sign him. Meanwhile, some Premier League clubs are also in the race to land him next summer.

David Alaba to Premier League? Liverpool among top contenders

Barcelona were earlier considered to be keen on signing the Bavarian. But the Camp Nou outfit's financial trouble forced them to withdraw from the race. The Blaugrana are anyway struggling to pay the salaries of the first team players, including that of club legend Lionel Messi.

Although there is no further clarity on which Premier League clubs are keen on sealing the David Alaba transfer, Liverpool could be counted in. The Reds have struggled with several injuries, particularly at the back. Meanwhile, the Sport Bild report also suggests that Chelsea are no more in the race to sign the Austrian defender.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter