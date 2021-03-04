Gareth Bale Will Not Agree To Pay Cut If Real Madrid Decide To Recall Him: Report

Gareth Bale's struggling start to his loan stint with Tottenham Hotspur suggested he might return to Real Madrid next summer. But his performance against Burnley has made the situation favourable for him, further reigniting talks of his wish to continue playing away from the Spanish capital. But the Welshman has made up his mind — he will not give up on a single penny if Real Madrid decide to end his loan deal next summer.

Gareth Bale loan deal to be extended after impressive display vs Burnley

Bale bagged his first start in the Premier League since 2013 against Burnley. And he went on to showcase his ability, scoring a brace to help his side win the tie 4-0. His first goal came within a minute after kickoff, while he also bagged an assist against the Clarets.

Good day at the office! Let’s build on this and look forward! 👊🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/EInihP8TO6 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 28, 2021

Following his impressive form, manager Jose Mourinho has changed his tone while speaking on Bale. The manager went on to lash out at journalists in the post-match presser. "I know that journalists like to invent stories, but there is no coach in the world who does not put him in when he is fit. Now he is better than ever, and not only because of the two goals. He has a change of pace, speed in his actions... we need his talent."

Gareth Bale wages estimated at €692,660 a week

Reports have suggested the Welshman might return to Real Madrid once his current loan deal concludes. But Bale wouldn't want to accept a pay cut if at all he returns to the Bernabeu, according to Marca. The player is keen on continuing out on loan. He wouldn't want to give up on his hefty paycheque. The Gareth Bale wages are estimated at €692,660 a week.

Every Real Madrid player had to agree to a pay cut citing the financial crisis which was induced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club might move in for another round of pay cuts. Similarly, the defending champions have offered pay cuts to the likes of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez while renewing their contracts. Thus, Bale's situation isn't an exception.

Up next for Tottenham: Fulham

Bale has now racked up eight goals for the north Londoners in 20 appearances across all competitions. More opportunities await the Spurs forward as Mourinho insists he wouldn't bench a player as exceptional as Bale when he's fit. Meanwhile, Spurs next play Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter