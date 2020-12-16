Liverpool Vs Tottenham Live Stream: Match Preview, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 13

With no midweek Champions League game, Premier League promises some epic battles this time around. For one of the prominent fixtures on Premier League Matchday 13, defending champions Liverpool will take on current leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the battle to overtake Jose Mourinho's men in the competition. Meanwhile, the north London outfit will be keen on bagging a scintillating win to extend their lead at the top by three points.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham? Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream

The Premier League Matchday 13 broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham.

Venue: Anfield

Liverpool vs Tottenham schedule: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (Thursday IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Liverpool vs Tottenham preview

Tottenham ended up sharing the spoils in their previous Premier League game against Crystal Palace, with Jeffrey Schlupp scoring a late equaliser to nullify Harry Kane's opener. But Liverpool failed to take advantage of the draw. A win against Fulham away could have seen the defending Premier League champions claim the top spot with a two-point lead over Spurs, but instead, the Reds ended up sharing points with the hosts.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have racked up 25 points in 12 games. Interestingly, both sides share the same number of wins (7), draws (4) and losses (1). However, Mourinho's men lead the charts due to a better goal-difference ratio, having conceded eight goals less than Liverpool's tally of 18 goals.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been struggling with some major injury concerns. The defending champions were dealt a major blow early in the season following Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury. Besides, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara, Konstantinos Tsmimikas, Joseph Gomez, James Milner and Diogo Jota are also unavailable to the manager. Moreover, Naby Keita remains a doubtful case for the clash.

Jose Mourinho has fewer injury concerns as his side take on the Reds at Anfield. The manager will miss out on Eric Lamela and Japhet Tanganga due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale is a doubt to face Liverpool due to illness, having not participated in the training session on Monday.

Liverpool vs Tottenham match prediction

Liverpool have racked up five victories in as many games against Tottenham. But the injury list suggests Spurs are likely to bag a narrow win over the Reds.

Note: The Liverpool vs Tottenham match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Spurs/Liverpool Twitter