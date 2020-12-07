USWNT Star Alex Morgan Scores First Goal For Tottenham Same Day Men's Team Beat Arsenal

US Women's National Team (USWNT) star Alex Morgan arrived at Tottenham Hotspur to leave her footballing imprints, having already achieved immense success during her loan spell with Lyon. The striker joined Spurs in September, on a loan deal until the end of the current season and bagged her first goal for the north Londoners on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, the same day Jose Mourinho's men humiliated Arsenal in the Premier League.

Alex Morgan bags her first Tottenham women's team goal vs Brighton

Morgan hadn't played football since August 2019 citing her pregnancy, a wait which was further prolonged due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The World Cup winner with the USWNT, made her debut for Tottenham women team in the game against Reading last month.

😀 The moment we've all been waiting for!



🇺🇸 A first #BarclaysFAWSL goal for @alexmorgan13 from the penalty spot to give @SpursWomen a third!



😍 Things you just love to see! pic.twitter.com/m2NoSXeCoo — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 6, 2020

She missed a crucial penalty kick in her side's shoot out defeat against Arsenal. However, the striker ensured she maintained utmost composure with the spot-kick this time around. Kerys Harrop bagged the opener for Spurs, which was ultimately cancelled from the spot by Brighton.

Alex Morgan goal helps Spurs bag first victory this season

Angela Addison regained momentum and put Spurs in the front for the second time. Morgan sealed off the victory for her side when she stepped up to take a penalty. The USWNT star struck the ball in the left bottom corner with six minutes of action remaining in the game.

This was Spurs' victory in the competition this season, with eight matchdays already concluded. They sit ninth in the Women's Super League standings, having racked up six points in all. Interestingly, their first victory came on the same day when Mourinho's men emerged triumphant against Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Spurs defeat Gunners to maintain lead in Premier League

Son Heung-min bagged the opener in the 13th minute, followed by an extra-time goal from Harry Kane to maintain a comfortable lead for the club before the half time. The victory ensures Spurs maintain their hold at the top of the Premier League standings, with 24 points in 11 games, same as defending champions Liverpool, who sit second due to a comparatively poor goal difference ratio.

