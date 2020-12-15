Chelsea Flop Drinkwater Sees Red In U-23s Game For KICKING OUT At 16-year-old Spurs Star

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater's fall from grace continued on Monday night after the 30-year-old received a straight red card for lashing out at Tottenham's 16-year-old Alfie Devine in a U-23s game at Kingsmeadow. Drinkwater, who won the Premier League with Leicester City, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £35m and is on a reported £100,000-a-week deal, but has failed to make a senior appearance for the club since March 2018. The thrilling game between the Chelsea U-23s and Tottenham U-23s ended 3-2 in favour of the west Londoners as Spurs blew their two-goal advantage.

Chelsea U23 vs Tottenham U23: Danny Drinkwater red card sparks brawl at Kingsmeadow

Tottenham took an early two-goal lead but Chelsea, along with veteran midfielders N'Golo Kante and Drinkwater in their starting line-up, helped the Blues to a formidable comeback. Blues starlet Miles Peart-Harris scored the winner in the 88th minute while Czech leged Petr Cech was in goal for Chelsea. Still, the headlines were grabbed by Drinkwater.

Drinkwater was initially on the receiving end of a nasty, two-footed challenge from Spurs teenager Alfie Devine, who got back up to his feet to carry the ball forward. However, Drinkwater, in a moment of madness, surprisingly kicked out at the youngster in retaliation, sparking a brawl between players from both teams when the scores were at 2-2 in the 78th minute.

After things calmed down, Drinkwater and Devine were both shown red cards. However, fans on social media were quick to react to the Chelsea flop's bizarre decision to lash out at a player 14 years younger than him. On Twitter, one wrote, "How horrible from Drinkwater, picking fights with 16-year-olds after failing to make it work at Chelsea". Another added, "Drinkwater should just drink some water and cool down, picking fights with teenagers is ridiculous. What kind of example is he setting for the Chelsea youth?"

Danny Drinkwater has just been sent off for Chelsea's U23 team after kicking out at a 16-year-old



A reminder that Chelsea spent £35m on him... pic.twitter.com/6fK1wu7XCa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 14, 2020

Danny Drinkwater fighting 16 year old Spurs players haha what a decline — LP ✈︎ (@thfclp__) December 14, 2020

Drinkwater has thoroughly struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since making his big-money move three years ago and failed to secure a loan move away from the club in the summer as well. Over the years, he's spent time on loan at Burnley and then Aston Villa, but both spells were unsuccessful. Drinkwater has been left out of Frank Lampard's 25-man Premier League squad and is playing with the U-23s at the club to maintain fitness.

Image Credits - THFCMW Twitter