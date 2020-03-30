Liverpool Will Be Furious If The League Gets Suspended: Man United Legend Paul Ince

Liverpool were on course to win their first Premier League title in 30 years before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the suspension of the league. The recent coronavirus outbreak across the globe has resulted in the suspension of all the major European leagues. Premier League has been pushed till May 1st, 2020. However, the suspension could get extended looking at the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus earlier last week. Looking at the current situation, the FA could take the decision to cancel the Premier League 2019-20 season.

Paul Ince talks in favour of Liverpool

If the authorities decide to terminate the whole season, Liverpool will not lay their hands on the trophy that to end their decades-long drought. Liverpool had little competition this year in their quest to the Premier League glory. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently 25 points ahead of Manchester City on the top spot. Manchester United legend Paul Ince feels that denying Liverpool the title this year will create a huge uproar and it won't turn out to be good for the league. Ince insisted that the officials decide to complete the season as there are only nine games remaining.

Paul Ince, in an interview with Mirror, stated “It’s a tricky situation because you can’t please everyone. Can you imagine 30 years of waiting to win the season and, when you’re on the brink, they end up making the season null and void? The uproar that would cause in Liverpool." Paul Ince further added that it's upon the authorities to decide whether they want to upset one team to make everyone else happy or to give the title to Liverpool. "We have to complete the season whatever happens and, if that’s in May or June, you’re only talking nine games," said Paul Ince.

Premier League return date

For now, the officials have announced that Premier League will resume from May 1st, 2020. The authorities will look to complete the remaining games in a short span of time. Even if the league resumes, the games will reportedly be played behind closed doors to avoid a large gathering of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

