Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

A number of countries around the world have been in lockdown since the last couple of weeks amid the COVID-19 crisis. All the major footballing leagues in the world have come to a standstill, courtesy of the coronavirus lockdown. The Premier League is suspended till May 2020 and other leagues have not confirmed their return dates. All the players have been advised to practise self-isolation to ensure their safety. However, players are making most of the spare time by keeping themselves busy doing different social media challenges.

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka spreads COVID-19 crisis awareness

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also took the initiative to motivate his fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 24-year-old uploaded a video on his Instagram handle of him showing off some fine skills. Aaron Wan-Bissaka shot the video on his lawn in which he can be seen juggling the ball few times before slotting it into the trunk of a van which is parked at a distance of 30-40 meters. Chelsea's Tammy Abraham also left a comment on the video.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka proved to be a hit for Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has proven to be a very fruitful signing for Manchester United this season. He has managed to dominate his area with his exceptional tackling quality. Manchester United were on a tremendous run of form before the COVID-19 crisis gathered pace. With the signing of Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United seem to be on the right track ahead of the business end of the season.

