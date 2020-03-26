Bayern Munich Proposed David Alaba Plus Cash Deal To Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Report

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich was reportedly a done deal before the Manchester City winger got injured in a pre-season match. The injury halted his move to the Bundesliga and kept him out of Manchester City's squad for the whole season. However, it is reported that Bayern Munich were very keen to sign the 24-year-old German and had a set bid for Manchester City. Bayern Munich were offering David Alaba + cash in exchange for Leroy Sane. However, Sane's injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool threw a spanner in the works.

Leroy Sane almost recovered from his ligament tear as he even featured for Manchester City in an U23 clash. According to German newspaper Bild, it was David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi who suggested a Sane-Alaba swap deal. Both Alaba and Sane will run out of contract in 2021. While Leroy Sane has performed admirably well in City's last two title triumphs, a Sane-Alaba swap would have seen the exciting German winger head back to the Bundesliga. Interestingly, Man City boss Pep Guardiola already managed David Alaba during his days in Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola was satisfied with the offer and the move would have passed if not the injury, according to the report.

However, the Sane-Alaba swap deal might be off the table now as David Alaba could agree to sign another deal with Bayern Munich. David Alaba could also move to either one of the Spanish giants, Barcelona or Real Madrid once his contract expires. Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Leroy Sane when the transfer window reopens. It was reported that Bayern Munich's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic had a meeting with Leroy Sane's agent earlier this month. Bayern Munich are expected to pay a sum hovering around €80 million for the German winger.

Leroy Sané: a player who has not reached his ceiling yet. With a contract that expires in 2021, the German is a really interesting player for many clubs, including Barça, who are considering making a big effort for the winger. Sané wants to leave Manchester City. [md] pic.twitter.com/aWkGXMduZz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 20, 2020

