Last Updated:

Liverpool's Henderson Stuns Fans As He Mimics Gerrard's Screamer Against AC Milan

After being 1-2 down at half-time to AC Milan Jordan Henderson scored a screamer from outside the box in the 69th minute to give Liverpool a 3-1 win at Anfield.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Champions League

Image: AP/ @ChampionsLeague - Twitter


Excitement, nervousness, nostalgia, and eventually relief, Liverpool fans were treated to a whirlwind of emotions on Wednesday night, as their team beat AC Milan 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League Group Stage match at Anfield. After being 1-2 down at half-time, Jordan Henderson scored a screamer from outside of the box in the 69th minute to give Liverpool the win.

Henderson's goal from 20 yards out, had Liverpool fans remembering their former legend Steven Gerrard, who on many occasions scored similar goals. Social media was flooded with fans' reactions:

READ | Liverpool's Harvey Elliot, injured horribly versus Leeds, wins hearts with classy gesture

One fan said that he got flashbacks of his childhood when Gerrard scored in the UCL Final against Milan in the epic 3-3 comeback.

Another fan showed what the former captain's reaction would have been like to Hendo's goal. 

Liverpool manager was so elated with the goal that he decided to lift up Thiago in excitement.

A fan was confused whether he was watching Steven Gerrard who scored or Henderson.

One page on Twitter showed an angle of the goal that had not been seen before, and it is an image for the ages.

It was Jordan Henderson's first Champions League goal in seven years and that was some way to break the duck.

One lucky fan sitting in the stand in Anfield got the goal and the celebrations that followed on camera.

Liverpool vs AC Milan UCL Group Stage Match

The match started with an early goal from Liverpool courtesy of a 9th-minute own goal by Fikayo Tomori after he deflected a shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It could have been worse for Milan as they conceded a penalty just three minutes, later but Mike Maignan made a brilliant double save to deny Mohammed Salah from the spot.

READ | Wijnaldum explains rationale behind move to PSG, cites 'lack of faith' from Liverpool

In the 42nd minute, Milan's attack produced some scintillating football as they tore apart Liverpool's defence for Ante Rebic to finish calmly beyond Alisson. And two minutes later post the original shot from Alexis Saelemaekers was saved, Brahim Diaz was the quickest to react as he tapped the ball in to put Milan into the lead going into halftime.

READ | Zlatan Ibrahimovic may miss UCL clash versus Liverpool due to problem in Achilles: Report

Just three minutes after the teams had their halftime talk, Salah made up for his penalty miss by finishing a lovely ball over the top from Divock Origi to Liverpool back on level terms. But in the 69th minute, it was the Liverpool captain Henderson who stole the headlines as he took on a shot from around 20 yards out to score an outrageous goal and put Liverpool in the lead. They eventually held on to the lead and won the game.

READ | 'We need to speak': Liverpool's Alisson concerned about row between Brazil FA, PL and FIFA

(Image: AP/ @ChampionsLeague - Twitter)

READ | Liverpool Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Matches In India
Tags: Champions League, Jordan Henderson, UCL news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND