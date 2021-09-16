Liverpool's Henderson Stuns Fans As He Mimics Gerrard's Screamer Against AC Milan

Excitement, nervousness, nostalgia, and eventually relief, Liverpool fans were treated to a whirlwind of emotions on Wednesday night, as their team beat AC Milan 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League Group Stage match at Anfield. After being 1-2 down at half-time, Jordan Henderson scored a screamer from outside of the box in the 69th minute to give Liverpool the win.

Henderson's goal from 20 yards out, had Liverpool fans remembering their former legend Steven Gerrard, who on many occasions scored similar goals. Social media was flooded with fans' reactions:

One fan said that he got flashbacks of his childhood when Gerrard scored in the UCL Final against Milan in the epic 3-3 comeback.

That Henderson goal just brought back my childhood man… pic.twitter.com/UGSA2sUdem — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 (@AnfieldMagic) September 15, 2021

Another fan showed what the former captain's reaction would have been like to Hendo's goal.

Gerrard at home watching that Henderson goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/f8MCVsUI0G — Liverpool News (@LFCVine) September 15, 2021

Liverpool manager was so elated with the goal that he decided to lift up Thiago in excitement.

Klopp lifting up Thiago after Henderson scored 😂 pic.twitter.com/bxGZcfglYp — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 15, 2021

A fan was confused whether he was watching Steven Gerrard who scored or Henderson.

IS THAT JORDAN HENDERSON OR PRIME STEVEN GERRARD WHO SCORED THAT? — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 15, 2021

One page on Twitter showed an angle of the goal that had not been seen before, and it is an image for the ages.

It was Jordan Henderson's first Champions League goal in seven years and that was some way to break the duck.

Jordan Henderson has scored his first Champions League goal for seven years.



And what a strike to break the duck. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1kkl8bWOS5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 15, 2021

One lucky fan sitting in the stand in Anfield got the goal and the celebrations that followed on camera.

No lie, I can’t believe I got this on camera. Jordan Henderson, you’ve made my week.



HENDOOOOOOOOOOO ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cXaeafYxMJ — SD (@SadiqDorasat) September 16, 2021

Liverpool vs AC Milan UCL Group Stage Match

The match started with an early goal from Liverpool courtesy of a 9th-minute own goal by Fikayo Tomori after he deflected a shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It could have been worse for Milan as they conceded a penalty just three minutes, later but Mike Maignan made a brilliant double save to deny Mohammed Salah from the spot.

In the 42nd minute, Milan's attack produced some scintillating football as they tore apart Liverpool's defence for Ante Rebic to finish calmly beyond Alisson. And two minutes later post the original shot from Alexis Saelemaekers was saved, Brahim Diaz was the quickest to react as he tapped the ball in to put Milan into the lead going into halftime.

Just three minutes after the teams had their halftime talk, Salah made up for his penalty miss by finishing a lovely ball over the top from Divock Origi to Liverpool back on level terms. But in the 69th minute, it was the Liverpool captain Henderson who stole the headlines as he took on a shot from around 20 yards out to score an outrageous goal and put Liverpool in the lead. They eventually held on to the lead and won the game.

(Image: AP/ @ChampionsLeague - Twitter)