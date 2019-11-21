The Debate
Liverpool Duo Mo Salah And Andy Robertson Doubtful For Crystal Palace Clash

Football News

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is reportedly without the services of injured duo Mo Salah and Andy Robertson for this weekend's trip to Selhurst Park

Liverpool

Liverpool currently top the Premier League table ahead of second-placed Leicester City. Defending champions Manchester City succumbed to a 1-3 defeat at Anfield in their last outing in the Premier League. Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League as they aim to secure their spot at the top of the table.

Interesting stats for Mohammed Salah this season

Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson doubtful for Crystal Palace showdown

Liverpool are likely to be without the services of duo Mohammed Salah and Andrew Robertson for their upcoming Premier League tie with Crystal Palace this weekend. Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were both forced to pull out of their international duties with Egypt and Scotland, respectively. The pair suffered ankle injuries and are reportedly out of consideration for the trip to Selhurst Park. Salah has been struggling with an ankle problem ever since he suffered a heavy challenge from Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury during Liverpool’s 2-1 win in October. Jurgen Klopp will welcome back Joe Gomez who withdrew early from the England squad with a minor injury.

Can Mo Salah win the Premier League Golden Boot this season?

Published:
COMMENT
