Sergio Ramos Scores Record Fourth Goal In Six Games Leading Real Madrid Closer To Title

The Sergio Ramos goals have a tendency of arriving at the most crucial stages for Real Madrid as the Los Blancos captain once again delivered from the spot against Getafe on Thursday night. The 1-0 win for Real Madrid vs Getafe put Zinedine Zidane's men four points clear of second-placed Barcelona with five matchdays remaining. The Sergio Ramos penalty against Getafe was also the fourth goal in six games for the Spanish defender ever since the LaLiga season resumed last month. No other player in the Spanish top flight has scored more goals than Sergio Ramos since the restart.

20 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 98th goal in all competitions for clubs in his 450th game for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN. Lethal#RealMadridGetafe pic.twitter.com/rUIrtIQyoU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 2, 2020

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Sergio Ramos penalty

Zinedine Zidane's men were made to work extremely hard for three points against Getafe on Thursday. Getafe - currently in sixth place on the LaLiga table - started brightly at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium working Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois thrice in the opening few minutes. Despite looking uncomfortable in the early stages of the Real Madrid vs Getafe clash, the table-toppers found their rhythm in the second half.

With the scores locked at 0-0, it was the Sergio Ramos penalty in the 79th minute which provided the breakthrough for Real Madrid vs Getafe. Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal was brought down by Mathias Olivera inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. With the trademark pause in his run-up, Sergio Ramos drilled a low shot past Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, who dived the right way but failed to reach the defender's effort inside his left-hand post. The Real Madrid vs Getafe clash ended 1-0 with Los Blancos edging three points closer to the LaLiga title.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Sergio Ramos goals since LaLiga restart

Ever since the resumption of LaLiga last month, Real Madrid have maintained their perfect record of six wins in as many games. Sergio Ramos has scored four times in those six games, more than any other player in LaLiga since the resumption of football from the long layoff. The Sergio Ramos goals for Real Madrid have come against Eibar, Real Sociedad, Mallorca and now Getafe. Out of the four Sergio Ramos goals, two have come from the penalty spot.

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram