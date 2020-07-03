Man City Star Refuses To Applaud For Liverpool During Guard Of Honour At The Etihad

The Liverpool guard of honour was a much-talked-about topic in English football circles before Jurgen Klopp's Reds travelled to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. The Liverpool guard of honour was seen as a moment of humility for Pep Guardiola's 'Centurions', who were Premier League champions two years running before being dethroned this year. Nonetheless, the Liverpool guard of honour spurred of the Man City players, as they romped to a dominating 4-0 win on Thursday.

Man City players clap: Bernardo Silva sips his drink, does not applaud during Liverpool guard of honour

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva snubbed the Liverpool guard of honour, instead choosing to coolly sip his drink while his teammates applauded Liverpool for winning the Premier League in record time. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on Twitter since, and Bernardo Silva's antics have amused many Man City fans online. The talk of Pep Guardiola's side giving a half-hearted Liverpool guard of honour was already gathering pace before the game, with many slamming Man City for disrespecting the Premier League champions. What angered most of the Reds fanbase was how Man City players gave up the Liverpool guard of honour even before all the players walked through it and Bernardo Silva's reaction to the Liverpool guard of honour is likely to attract further scourge and attention.

Man City players clap: Man City vs Liverpool highlights

Manchester City came out all guns blazing when they took the field at the Etihad on Thursday. Former Liverpool star Raheem Sterling won a penalty after a tussle with Joe Gomez in the box. Kevin De Bruyne slotted home the resultant penalty before Sterling added the second 10 minutes later. The England international's goal was his first against his former club, having failed to find the net in nine previous matches against Liverpool.

Phil Foden scored a third before half-time, marking the first time Liverpool have trailed by three goals going into the break in a Premier League game since May 2015. After half-time Liverpool were far more organised at the back, but that did not stop Man City from threatening. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's attempted clearance found the net, to put Pep Guardiola's side 4-0 up later as the newly crowned champions were dealt a lesson in humility.

