Mo Salah Dresses As A Superhero From The Incredibles For Daughter, Wins Fans Over

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah won over his fans and followers with a heartfelt post on his daughter's birthday. The 28-year-old has developed into one of the finest attackers in the world since moving to Merseyside in 2017. While Mo Salah has consistently delivered on the pitch, the Egyptian King remains a winner off it as well as he dressed up in a superhero costume for his daughter.

Mo Salah superhero costume breaks the internet, fans laud Liverpool ace

Salah took to Instagram on Sunday as he posed with his daughter on her birthday. The duo dressed up as characters from Pixar film Incredibles, with both wearing identical outfits. Along with the Mo Salah Incredibles costume, his daughter was surrounded by balloons and decorations in what was an adorable celebration of his child's special day.

Fans lauded the 28-year-old's effort, hailing him as the best dad ever and poured in wishes for the Egyptian King's little princess. Salah's daughter has frequently featured in the Liverpool star's social media posts, and fans were visibly pleased to have an insight into the attacker's life off the pitch. Salah's daughter already enjoys cult status among Liverpool fans after she ran onto the pitch to celebrate her father scoring in front thousands of spectators.

Everton vs Liverpool: Salah key as Merseyside derby rolls into town

Liverpool fans would hope that Salah can imbibe some of Mr Incredbile's superhero powers when they travel to Goodison Park or the Merseyside derby on Saturday. The Toffees have been the team to beat this season and are yet to face defeat in all competitions. Liverpool, on the other hand, come into the clash against the table-toppers having suffered a shock 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa and will look to close the gap on the top of the table with a win.

The Reds will be boosted by the return of new signing Thiago and will hope that Salah can continue his scintillating form. The Egyptian is one of the perennial contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot and has scored five goals already for the Reds this season, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-Min Son (6 each) netting more than the Liverpool ace.

