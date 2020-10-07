Last Updated:

Mo Salah Rescued homeless Man Who Was Being Harassed After Arsenal Game, Gave Him £100

Liverpool star Mo Salah rescued a homeless man, David Craig, from a group of men last month and then generously gave David £100 for his well-being.

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah once again showed the world why he's one of the nicest men in football. CCTV footage has captured the Egyptian rescuing a homeless man who was being harassed by a group of men, following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal last month. After bravely confronting the group of strangers at a petrol pump near Anfield, Mo Salah also opted to give the homeless man, later identified as David Craig, a generous £100 for his well-being. 

Mo Salah helps homeless man after Liverpool's win over Arsenal

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah pulled up at a petrol station in his Bentley near Anfield following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal last month and noticed a homeless man, David Craig, being verbally harassed by a small group of men. The 28-year-old wasn't pleased with what he saw at the time and warned the abusers that they could face a similar fate one day. Upon rescuing David Craig from the group of men, Mo Salah kindly handed him £100 before leaving the scene. 

CCTV footage from the petrol station captured the incident and a delighted David described Mo Salah as a 'real-life' hero. While speaking to The Sun, David said: "Mo is such a wonderful person. He heard what the group of boys were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. It took me a while before I realized that it was actually Mo Salah."

David, a 50-year-old former labourer, has been homeless for six years after falling out with his family and usually sleeps near Anfield. David then went on to reveal that Salah handed him £100 before leaving the scene. "What a complete legend he (Mo Salah) is." David explained that the group of men had been hassling him and calling him names but Salah then had a conversation with them before making a trip to the cash machine to provide him with some financial aid. 

Mo Salah has started the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring five goals in five games for Liverpool. The Egyptian will be on international duty with this week and is expected to feature for the Reds in the highly-anticipated Merseyside derby on October 17. Salah scored twice on Sunday as Liverpool fell to a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park. 

