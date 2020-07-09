Liverpool's Trident Of Salah, Mane And Firmino Reach Milestone Of 250 Goals Under Klopp

Liverpool's fearsome attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has now scored a combined 250 goals in all competitions under manager Jurgen Klopp. The incredible milestone was achieved when Mo Salah scored a brace against Brighton during Liverpool's 3-1 at The Amex on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool back in October 2015 and in less than five years, the German seems to have brought the Reds back on their perch with Champions League and Premier League glory over the past two seasons.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ combined goals in all competitions under Jürgen Klopp!



9️⃣4️⃣ Salah 👑

7️⃣9️⃣ Mane ⚡️

7️⃣7️⃣ Firmino 😎 pic.twitter.com/oQ9nIwPY2e — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 8, 2020

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino goals record at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has been at Anfield for the entirety of Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool while Senegalese star Sadio Mane joined from Southampton in 2016. Mo Salah arrived in 2017 and the Egyptian has been tearing up the record books in the Premier League ever since. Despite moving to Anfield after Firmino and Sadio Mane, Mo Salah has scored 94 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, the highest among the front three. Sadio Mane has scored 79 times for the Reds while Roberto Firmino has grabbed 77 goals under Klopp's reign.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 100 Premier League goals since his Liverpool debut, at least 25 more than any other player in that timeframe.



The Egyptian King. 👑 pic.twitter.com/sOp4d8c1FJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2020

Ever since Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, the 53-year-old has instilled an aggressive style of football which has allowed his front three to reap the benefits. Liverpool's high-pressing against Brighton on Wednesday once again showcased why Klopp believes that 'Gegepressing is better than any playmaker in the world'. Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners against Brighton as Mo Salah scored twice and grabbed an assist for Jordan Henderson's strike taking the Egyptian's tally to 100 goal contributions for the Reds in just 104 Premier League appearances. On the 250 goals milestone from his front three, Klopp said in his post-match interview, "Wow. This is exceptional, without these boys I would be in this situation minus 250 goals."

ALSO READ: Mo Salah Becomes Fastest Liverpool Player To Contribute To 100 Premier League Goals

Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp: English champions after 30 years

Although Liverpool couldn’t quite match Arsenal's Invincibles, having lost against Watford in March and more recently against Man City, Klopp’s men have broken numerous records this season and have a few more in their sights. Having won the title with seven games to spare, Liverpool secured the quickest ever title win. Liverpool also set a record for accumulating the most points across Europe's top five leagues, 61 points after 21 games. Currently on 92 points with four matchdays remaining, Liverpool are on course to break Man CIty's 100-point record that was set in 2017-18. Liverpool also tasted success in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup last year.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Image Credits - Roberto Firmino Instagram