Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL Live

Following a thrilling encounter that saw Atletico Madrid beat RB Salzburg 3-2 last week, Matchday 3 promises more thrilling action. Diego Simeone's men, in an attempt to strengthen their position in their Champions League group, will square off against Russian Premier League giants Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, November 3.

How to watch Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid live? Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid live stream

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App. The Champions League live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

Atletico Madrid defeated RB Salzburg 3-2 on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. Marcos Llorente scored the opener for the Rojiblancos, followed by a second-half brace from Portuguese youngster Joao Felix. Atletico Madrid sit second in Group A with three points to their name.

On the other hand, Lokomotiv Moscow succumbed under pressure against defending European champions Bayern Munich the previous week. The Russian heavyweights are yet to bag their first victory in the competition. They sit third in the group with one point after two games.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid team news

The hosts will be without a couple of players ahead of the crucial home clash against Atletico Madrid. Dmitri Barinov sustained a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to sit on the sidelines until the end of the season. Mikhail Lysov will also be out of action for a few more days for manager Marko Nikolic.

On the other hand, Simeone faces a key challenge in Moscow with his star striker Diego Simeone injured. The presence of Luis Suarez in the team comes as a major sigh of relief for the Argentine tactician. Sime Vrsaljko and Yannick Carrasco will also miss the game against Lokomotiv Moscow due to their respective injuries.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Instagram