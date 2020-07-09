LU Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, EFL Championship Live

Promotion-chasing Leeds United (LU) will face off against relegation-threatened Stoke City (STK) on Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship on Thursday. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST and will be played at Elland Road. Fans can play the LU vs STK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LU vs STK Dream11 prediction, LU vs STK Dream11 top picks and LU vs STK Dream11 team.

LU vs STK Dream11 prediction: LU vs STK live match preview

Leeds United can move into the top spot if they beat Stoke City at home on Thursday. Marcelo Bielsa's have amassed 78 points from 41 games so far and could go one clear of West Brom if they beat the Potters. A defeat will see Stoke edge closer to relegation, with Michael O'Neill's side just a point ahead of 22nd-placed Hull City. Leeds will hope to take as many points as they can from their remaining five games to seal automatic promotion, which will mark their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04.

🔜 Leeds United

📅 Tomorrow, kick-off 5pm

🎵 @SHADERUK



📺 Season Card holders can watch the game live.

🌎 Matchday passes available in 'dark market' countries.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OKALB4RsPM — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 8, 2020

LU vs STK Dream11 prediction: Predicted LU vs STK playing 11

LU vs STK live: Leeds United predicted playing XI

Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ben White, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

LU vs STK live: Stoke City predicted playing XI

Jack Butland; Tommy Smith, James Chester, Danny Batth, Bruno Martins Indi; Jordan Cousins, Sam Clucas; Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Tom Ince; Sam Vokes

LU vs STK Dream11 prediction: LU vs STK Dream11 team top picks

LU vs STK Dream11 team top picks for captain: Patrick Bamford, Sam Clucas

LU vs STK Dream11 team top picks for vice-captain: Jack Harrison, Tyrese Campbell

LU vs STK Dream11 prediction: LU vs STK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : Jack Butland

: Jack Butland Defenders: Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Bruno Martins Indi

Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Bruno Martins Indi Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Sam Clucas, Tom Ince

Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Sam Clucas, Tom Ince Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Tyrese Campbell, Tyler Roberts.

LU vs STK Dream11 prediction: LU vs STK match prediction

Our LU vs STK match prediction is that Leeds United will win this game, considering their good run of form.

Note: The LU vs STK Dream11 prediction, LU vs STK Dream11 top picks and LU vs STK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LU vs STK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Leeds United Twitter)