LU Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, EFL Championship Live

Promotion-chasing Leeds United (LU) will face off against relegation-threatened Stoke City (STK) on Matchday 42 of the EFL Championship on Thursday. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST and will be played at Elland Road. Fans can play the LU vs STK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LU vs STK Dream11 prediction, LU vs STK Dream11 top picks and LU vs STK Dream11 team.
Leeds United can move into the top spot if they beat Stoke City at home on Thursday. Marcelo Bielsa's have amassed 78 points from 41 games so far and could go one clear of West Brom if they beat the Potters. A defeat will see Stoke edge closer to relegation, with Michael O'Neill's side just a point ahead of 22nd-placed Hull City. Leeds will hope to take as many points as they can from their remaining five games to seal automatic promotion, which will mark their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04.
🔜 Leeds United— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 8, 2020
📅 Tomorrow, kick-off 5pm
🎵 @SHADERUK
📺 Season Card holders can watch the game live.
🌎 Matchday passes available in 'dark market' countries.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OKALB4RsPM
Our LU vs STK match prediction is that Leeds United will win this game, considering their good run of form.
