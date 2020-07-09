Man United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's Contract Extension Discussed By Agent Mino Raiola

The relationship between Paul Pogba and Manchester United could well be depicted as the crest and trough, frequently witnessing ups and downs. The midfielder has enjoyed an unhealthy relationship with the club hierarchy, particularly over a couple of seasons, often linked with a move away from Old Trafford. However, putting an end to speculations, the France international is vying for an extension, with Mino Raiola speaking on the Pogba contract.

Man United transfer news: Pogba agent Mino Raiola, club discuss contract

According to a report by Sky Sports, Man United have opened talks with Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, over his contractual situation. It is stated that the Mino Raiola and club representatives have returned to the table to extend the midfielder’s contract that ends next summer. The player has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus.

Paul Pogba had a difficult campaign this season, plagued with injuries. He made a meagre 8 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the player has retained his fitness and form since the resumption of the Premier League last month, pairing up well with midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Man United transfer news: Solskjaer on Pogba contract

The contract extension talks have received due support from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Man United boss claimed that it was out of his ambit to comment on contract negotiations between the club and the player but he would want to have the best players at his disposal. Man United recently offered contract extensions to Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as well.

Solskjaer on Pogba contract: Manager keen on negotiations with Pogba agent

Solskjaer claimed that he wants to build a squad for the future. McTominay and Matic are pivotal for the club, said the manager. He asserted that the two have a similar role, but one is still in the initial days of his career, while the other offers rich experience on the field. The manager stated that Pogba has been enjoying football since his return from injury and the Norwegian was keen on keeping a tab on the contract negotiations.

Amid the Man United transfer news, Pogba's side occupies the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 55 points to their credit. Solskjaer's side will play Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter