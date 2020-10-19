LU Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will be looking to continue their good start to this campaign when they welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on October 19, Monday (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester City while Wolves head to Elland Road after beating Fulham 1-0. Here's a look at our LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction, LU vs WOL Dream11 team and the probable LU vs WOL playing 11.

LU vs WOL live: LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction and preview

The Whites are eighth in the table with seven points from four games while Wolves are 13th, having picked up six points from their four fixtures. Bielsa will be without two key players after he was dealt with two major blows last week as both Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper picked up injuries during the international break. Cooper will face a late fitness test on his hamstring injury. Based on recent form, our LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction is a closely-fought draw.

🏟️ As #LUFC celebrates turning 101 today, there's still time to secure your place in history at Elland Road's Centenary Square — Elland Road (@EllandRoad) October 17, 2020

LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

The two clubs last met each other way back in 2018 in the EFL Championship, with Wolves beating Leeds United 3-0. The last three games between the two sides have been won by Wolves.

LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction: Probable LU vs WOL playing 11

Leeds United probable 11 - Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison

Wolverhampton Wanderers probable 11 - Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

LU vs WOL live: Top picks for LU vs WOL Dream11 team

LU vs WOL live: Leeds United top picks

Helder Costa

Patrick Bamford

LU vs WOL live: Wolverhampton Wanderers top picks

Adama Traore

Leander Dendoncke

LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction: LU vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio

Defenders - Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders - Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence

Forwards - Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford (VC), Adama Traore (C)

Note: The above LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction, LU vs WOL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs WOL Dream11 team and LU vs WOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Wolves Twitter