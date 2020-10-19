Barcelona Pay Cut: Ter Stegen Among Three Players In Favour Of Wage Cut Proposal

The coronavirus-induced lockdown had a disastrous impact on footballing activities across Europe. The lack of fans inside the stadiums meant clubs had to battle a lack of matchday revenue and all that it entails. Barcelona, in particular, were one of the hardest hit during the lockdown, forcing the club to implement a pay cut policy. With no relief in sight after a prolonged period without supporters, the club is once again pondering a pay cut but barely three players are in support of it.

First-team players oppose Barcelona pay cut policy

According to a revelation by Catalunya Radio show La TdT, Barcelona are likely to urge first-team players to agree to another round of pay cuts in 2021. The club suffered losses estimated at €200 million during the previous season, following which the first-team players agreed to a Barcelona pay cut policy during the business end.

However, the players have opposed another round of pay cuts, which has been estimated at 30% and is expected to be rolled out next year. First-team players have written a letter to the club's board opposing another round of pay cuts. Interestingly, at least three players have refused to sign the letter, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet.

Ter Stegen among three players to help with Barcelona wage bill loss

According to Salary Sport, Ter Stegen's wages are estimated at €157,000. Interestingly, he is not among the top three highest earners at the club and neither are Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet. Meanwhile, there's still no clarity if the players will have the power to rescind their contracts and the chance to negotiate a free transfer if they agree to the second round of pay cuts.

The Barcelona wage bill, reported to be the most inflated in club football, is estimated at €391 million. In order to help the club in times of distress, the first-team players agreed to a 70% wage cut last season. This wage cut helped the club pay the wages of the non-playing staff, most of whom could have otherwise been furloughed. The coming days are expected to see more conflict between the first-team players and the Barcelona board.

Image courtesy: FC Barcelona Instagram