Luis Enrique Disappointed Over Chelsea's Frank Lampard Decision: Reports

Luis Enrique was reportedly left disappointed as Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as their manager following the removal of Graham Potter. The former Spain manager is currently without a team and had hoped for an invitation from the West London side. Chelsea have had an awful start under the tutelage of Frank Lampard as the Blues have lost all three of their matches so far.

Luis Enrique disappointed with Chelsea's Frank Lampard appointment

Enrique's name emerged as one of the possible candidates for the Chelsea managerial position but Todd Boehly-led management went for a safer bet with one of Chelsea's own. The former English midfielder already had an unsuccessful stint with the club earlier having been sacked before, but took no time to say yes to the offer.

Lampard has only been given charge of the club for the remaining part of the season and the Blues will likely use the time to finalise a new manager. Enrique still stands a chance to replace the caretaker manager but it remains to be seen whether he is offered the job.

Chelsea lost to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League in the last match as they are now in 11th position in the EPL table. The manager insisted after the match that the Seagulls were the better team than Chelsea. "I'm disappointed on every level. The better team won. They could have won by more. They played like a team. They've been together a long time."

"Not good enough. All the basic parts of football - to fight, to run - we were short on. Not a question of commitment as such. We have a big game on Tuesday [against Real Madrid]. There's no point being too down but we have to understand why today went the way it did," he said.

Luis Enrique had a brilliant stint at FC Barcelona having won the Champions League and La Liga during his time with the Catalan giants. He played an important role in Lionel Messi's career and is regarded as one of the most coveted managers. He could have been an alternative for Chelsea's current crisis but the management put their trust on Lampard for the time being.