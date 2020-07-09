Luis Suarez Goes Past Laszlo Kubala, Becomes Third Highest Goal Scorer For Barcelona

Luis Suarez was on top form on Wednesday, scoring the only goal in Barcelona's clash against local rivals Espanyol. The Luis Suarez goal relegated Espanyol to the second division for the first time in 27 years and kept Barcelona's glint hopes of defending their LaLiga title this season. The Blaugrana have reduced Real Madrid's advantage at the top of the table to just one point, but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand over their arch-rivals and could stretch their lead to four when they host Alaves on Friday (Saturday IST).

Luis Suarez goals: Former Liverpool striker becomes Barcelona's third-highest goalscorer, goes past Laszlo Kubala

Luis Suarez etched himself in Barcelona history with his second-half strike against Espanyol, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history. The former Liverpool man went past the legendry Laszlo Kubala, who was one of the key members of the Barcelona side in the 1950s. Laszlo Kubala had scored 194 goals for Barcelona in his decade long stay with the Blaugrana. Luis Suarez's goal against Espanyol was his 195th for Barcelona across all competitions, in just his 278th appearance.

The 33-year-old is now only behind César Rodríguez and Lionel Messi in the list of Barcelona top 5 goal scorers. While Rodriguez amassed 230 goals during his time at Camp Nou, Messi is at the top by some distance, having scored a staggering 630 goals for the Catalan giants.

With the goal, @LuisSuarez9 moves past László Kubala and takes sole possession of third place on Barça's all-time scoring list!



Congratulations, Luis! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ack6tsL6gu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Luis Suarez goals: Uruguayan international's career at Barcelona

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona for a reported fee of £64.98 million (€82.3 million) ahead of the 2014/15 season. Luis Suarez scored 25 goals and 20 assists in all competitions in his debut season in Spain, having made his debut in October, due to his ban for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. The former Liverpool talisman was in lethal form during his first full season, scoring 59 goals in just 53 games forming an incredible partnership with fellow forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar jr. Luis Suarez has managed over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons, with his strike on Wednesday marking his 14th LaLiga goal this season.

(Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter)