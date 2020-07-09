Juninho Claims Brazilians Are Taught Only To Care About Money, Hammers Neymar For Greed

Brazil legend Juninho hammered PSG superstar Neymar this week for moving to Ligue 1 'just because of the money'. Seven-time Ligue 1 champion Juninho opened up on the Brazil football culture where players are taught only to 'care about money'. Neymar made the move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017 in a world-record deal worth a reported €222 million.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Beats CR7 To Become Highest-paid IG Star Despite Having 40m Less Followers

Brazil football culture: Juninho on greed in Brazil football culture

In conversation with The Guardian, the 45-year-old Lyon great highlighted the difference in mentality between Brazilian and European footballers. By his own admission, Juninho claimed that he himself was advised to move to a club which 'would pay him more'. "That is the unfortunate Brazil football culture", he added.

Juninho then took a swipe at Neymar and used the PSG winger as an example. The Lyon legend pointed out, "Look at Neymar, he moved to PSG because of the money. PSG have given Neymar everything he asked for but now he wants to leave. Now is when Neymar must show his gratitude to the club."

Juninho Pernambucano: "In Brazil, we are taught to only care about money ...Look at Neymar. He came to PSG just because of the money. PSG gave him everything, everything he wanted and now he wants to leave before the end of his contract. " (Foot Mercato) pic.twitter.com/Wyazsj354x — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) July 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Indian National Football Team Wishes Cricket Great Sourav Ganguly On His 48th Birthday

Juninho, widely considered as the greatest free-kick takers in history, then explained that the problem is not with solely with Neymar but with the Brazil football culture where players are taught 'simply move where there is more money'. "In Europe, the culture is very different", Juninho continued, while slamming the Brazil football culture. "Players in Brazil are taught to be greedy and Neymar needs to question himself as a human being" he concluded

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Laughs At Cristiano Ronaldo's Failed Attempt To Put Him Off; WATCH

Neymar transfer news: Neymar net worth

Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a world-record deal reported to be worth €222 million that left a wide number of football fans in awe. Since moving to PSG, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Super Cups, one French League Cup and one French Cup. However, over the past few months, the Neymar transfer news has made headlines as the 28-year-old has reportedly agreed on a pact with PSG to leave the French giants this summer.

According to reports from Celebrity net worth, the Neymar net worth is an estimated €163m ($185m). The Neymar net worth is boosted by the footballer's salary at the club as well as other endorsements. Neymar is the highest-earner at PSG and reportedly earns around €700,000 a week.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Interfered Too Much In Medical Matters: Former Bayern Munich Doctor

Image Credits - Ol.fr / Neymar Instagram