Luis Suarez Booked By Referee After Sneaking In VAR Monitor During Lokomotiv Moscow Clash

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has had some extremely embarrassing moments on the field - particularly a couple of biting instances. Another embarrassing moment was on the fore in the game against Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday after he was booked by the referee during a Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The Uruguayan international, who joined the Rojiblancos in the summer from Barcelona, was seemingly frustrated during Atletico Madrid's away game against Moscow, with Diego Simeone's men forced to settle for a draw.

UCL results: Jose Gimenez opens scoring for Atletico Madrid

Suarez raked up controversy during the Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow when he sneaked into the VAR monitor during one such decision review. The referee was checking an appeal from Moscow for a handball from Hector Herrera, further offering a penalty to the hosts in the 25th minute.

Jose Gimenez opened the scoring for the Wanda Metropolitano-based outfit in the 18th minute. Gimenez received a sublime cross from Herrera, before flicking it beyond the shot-stopper to bag the lead. Seven minutes later, Herrera appeared to have committed a handball, inviting furious reactions from Moscow side.

Suarez yellow card: Striker booked after sneaking in VAR monitor

The referee decided to have a VAR check. That's when Luis Suarez sneaked into the monitor which is placed along the sidelines. Besides, Herrera's foul was also penalised and Moscow equalised from the spot. Anton Miranchuk bagged the equaliser for the hosts against the Spanish heavyweights.

Suarez booked after he went to get a look at the VAR screen. Such a shithouse 😂 pic.twitter.com/3VZXIaUFbN — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 3, 2020

Suarez had the opportunity to again bag the lead for the travelling side but shot the ball wide off the post. Moreover, a second-half effort from the Uruguayan striker was ruled offside by the referee and Atletico Madrid had to settle for a draw. The draw leaves Simeone's men second on Group A.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid ends in a draw, rojiblancos sit second

Atletico Madrid, with a defeat, a victory and a draw each, have bagged four points in the group stage of the Champions League. Meanwhile, defending European champions Bayern Munich lead the Group A charts following their victory against Austrian Bundesliga outfit RB Salzburg. The Bavarians have a perfect record in the competition, with three victories in as many games.

Image courtesy: AP