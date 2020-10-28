Champions League Results: Real Madrid Held By Monchengladbach, Man City Trounce Marseille

Champions League Matchday 2 on Tuesday night saw a total of eight games being played with some rather unexpected results. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan played out a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk while Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid needed two late goals to salvage a point against Borussia Monchengladbach. Atalanta and Ajax played out the third draw on Tuesday night while Man City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid recorded crucial wins in the group stages of the competition.

Matchday 2 Champions League highlights, results and review

Lokomotiv Moscow 1- 2 Bayern Munich

Defending European champions Bayern Munich recorded their second win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the early lead but the hosts drew level in the 70th minute through Anton Miranchuk. However, Joshua Kimmich scored a sublime goal to net the winner for Bayern seven minutes later.

Marseille 0 - 3 Man City

Pep Guardiola's Man City continued their perfect start in the UCL group stage this season with a comfortable win over Ligue 1 outfit Marseille at the Stade Velodrome. Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the Cityzens while Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored in the second half to put Man City at the top in their Group C Champions League standings.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Midtjylland

Jurgen Klopp opted to shuffle the pack against Midtjylland and it took Liverpool 54 minutes to get the first goal of the game and it came from none other than Diogo Jota which was, incidentally, the 10,000th goal in the club's history. Substitute Mo Salah came added a second in stoppage time to make it 2-0 and confirm the points, though Fabinho hobbled off with a hamstring injury in what was a blemish on an odd night for the Reds. Liverpool are now at the top of Group D with six points from two games.

Real Madrid 2 - 2 Borussia Monchengladbach

LaLiga champions Real Madrid found themselves 2-0 down against Monchengladbach just before the hour mark as Marcus Thuram scored a brace, twice being set up by Alassane Plea. However, Zidane's side managed to record a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro late in the game to get their first point in the group stages. Real Madrid lost their first game of the campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Image Credits - UEFA Champions League Twitter, Man City Instagram