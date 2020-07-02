Luis Suarez Cheated To Keep Ghana Out Of A World Cup Semi-final OTD 10 Years Ago: Watch

Luis Suarez is far from a player who shies away from controversy. Throughout his club and international career, Suarez has been involved in several defining moments, for both good and bad reasons. On this day 10 years ago, the Luis Suarez vs Ghana controversy took place. The incident during the Uruguay vs Ghana 2010 World Cup game was responsible for breaking thousands of Ghana hearts in a single moment. It was during this match the infamous Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana took place.

Also Read: Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Opens Up On Regret Of Goal Celebration Vs Liverpool At Camp Nou

Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana: 2010 FIFA World Cup

During the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the continent of Africa was vociferous in its support of Ghana. The Ghana national team was the only nation from Africa that was able to qualify out of the group stages during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. For Ghana, the next game was the Uruguay vs Ghana 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

Also Read: ON THIS DAY: FIFA Confirm Investigation Over Luis Suarez's 'bite'

Ghana managed to take the lead during the Uruguay vs 2010 World Cup quarter-final through former Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari. Uruguay came back into the game via a free-kick from the ever-faithful Diego Forlan. With the scores level during the Uruguay vs Ghana 2010 World Cup game, the Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana took place.

Also Read: OTD In 2014, Luis Suarez Bit Giorgio Chiellini During Uruguay's WC Match Against Italy

In the final few minutes of the game, a free-kick was whipped into the box by Ghana. In the goalmouth scramble that ensued, Luis Suarez resorted to clearing a goal-bound effort struck by Dominic Adiyiah with his hand. Replays confirmed the Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana. The Uruguayan striker had parried the ball away from goal just like a goalkeeper. With the striker sent off for the Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana, the chance was there to score the penalty and put Ghana into the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Luis Suarez was seen in tears, with Ghana players celebrating the sending off of Luis Suarez vs Ghana.

Also Read: Setien On Barcelona Trip To Mallorca And Returning Luis Suarez

However, as luck would have it Asamoah Gyan stepped up and missed the spot-kick, hitting the crossbar. Asamoah missed a penalty for the first time in the tournament after two successful penalties. After the penalty miss, Luis Suarez was seen celebrating wildly on the touchline. The Uruguay vs Ghana 2010 World Cup game then went on to penalties, which Uruguay managed to win to send the nation to the semi-finals.

Asked about the Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana, the striker showed no remorse for his decision. Referring to the incident, the striker said that the Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana was the best save of the tournament. After the game, Suarez also said that the tag of “Hand of God’ now belongs to him.

Image Courtesy: PTI