OTD In 2014, Luis Suarez Bit Giorgio Chiellini During Uruguay's WC Match Against Italy

On this day, six years ago, the world witnessed the infamous Luis Suarez bite on Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's FIFA World Cup 2014 Group D clash against Italy. The Luis Suarez Chiellini bite incident took place in the 79th minute of the game with the scores locked at 0-0. However, Uruguay made it to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2014 following a late goal from Diego Godin, knocking four-time World Cup champions Italy out of the tournament in the process.

Italy vs Uruguay 2014 Suarez bite incident: Luis Suarez Chiellini bite

It has been exactly six years to the day since the 'Luis Suarez Chiellini bite' incident at the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil. The Luis Suarez bite on Chiellini took place during the final Group D match between Italy vs Uruguay and left spectators shocked at the turn of events. Unable to break the shackles of the man-mountain Giorgio Chiellini, a frustrated Luis Suarez did the unthinkable for the third time in his professional career - biting an opponent. Luis Suarez bit Chiellini on his shoulder causing a halt in play in the 79th minute.

Italy vs Uruguay 2014 Suarez bite incident: Luis Suarez Chiellini bite

The Luis Suarez Chiellini bite incident left the Italian defender on the floor as he tried to get the attention of the referee. Chiellini went as far as to roll down his jersey to indicate the teeth-marks on his left shoulder in the aftermath of the Luis Suarez bite. Suarez, on the other hand, clutched onto his teeth with a look of grimace on his face. Suarez escaped punishment during the game.

Italy vs Uruguay 2014 Suarez bite incident: Italy vs Uruguay 2014 World Cup result

Uruguay were heading out of the tournament with the scores tied at 0-0. However, just two minutes after the manic incident, Diego Godin scored the only goal of the game sending the Azzurri crashing out of the tournament while Uruguay advanced into the last 16. Luis Suarez later apologised to Chiellini but was handed a four-month ban by FIFA, which included nine international matches.

Italy vs Uruguay 2014 Suarez bite incident: Luis Suarez bite incidents prior to Giorgio Chiellini

The Luis Suarez bite on the Italian defender was the third biting offence for the prolific Uruguayan, having been involved in controversial moments with his previous clubs Ajax and Liverpool. Otman Bakkal was the first of the three Luis Suarez bite victims when Suarez plied his trade at Ajax. Suarez bit Bakkal on the shoulder and received a seven-game suspension for his actions. In 2013, while at Liverpool, Luis Suarez received a 10-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic on his right arm in a game against Chelsea.

Image Credits - AP