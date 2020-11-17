Luis Suarez Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Might Miss Atletico Madrid's Clash Vs Barca

Striker Luis Suarez played a key role in Uruguay's victory against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers last Saturday, striking one goal from the spot to bag a 3-0 victory. But the aftermath of the game has posed some major struggle for the former Barcelona man, with the national team confirming that the 32-year-old has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Luis Suarez tests positive for coronavirus

The Uruguayan Football Federation confirmed the Luis Suarez COVID-19 reports, besides also revealing that Rodrigo Munoz has also contracted the virus. The statement read, “Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for COVID-19.”

📄 Comunicado de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol - 16/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/IDbS7JZ7NF — AUF (@AUFOficial) November 16, 2020

Besides, the statement also revealed that the three are in good health at the moment. Suarez and Munoz join defender Matias Vina, who also tested coronavirus positive immediately after the game against Colombia. The Luis Suarez coronavirus test results come as a major set back for the Uruguayan national team.

Luis Suarez recovery underway, set to miss Brazil clash

The Atletico Madrid man will not be able to play against Brazil on Tuesday in the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers. Interestingly, Uruguay have not beaten Brazil in any competitive game since 2001 and look to make amends this time around on their home turf, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr also a major absentee.

Brazil currently lead the round-robin format which is the key determinant for a team's participation in the FIFA World Cup that is to be played in Qatar in 2022. Tite's men have bagged nine points from three games, defeating the likes of Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela. Meanwhile, Uruguay have managed six points as yet.

Simeone to cope in the absence of Suarez vs Barcelona

The Luis Suarez COVID-19 confirmation also suggests he will not be able to play against his former LaLiga side when Barcelona travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Indeed, Suarez, with five goals for the Rojiblancos, has emerged as a key player for Diego Simeone and his absence could prove detrimental for the hosts.

Image courtesy: Uruguay Football Twitter