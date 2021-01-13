Erling Haaland To Barcelona? Mino Raiola Working On Dortmund Star's Move To LaLiga Giants

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's meteoric rise has been one of the spectacles in the world of football. The Norwegian international has shattered several records across top competitions at a very young age. He has been closely linked with several top clubs across Europe with Real Madrid considered the frontrunners until now. But a recent report now hints that the Dortmund striker might don the Barcelona shirt soon.

Haaland was linked with Man United, Real Madrid

According to a revelation by Oriol Domenech, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is striving hard to secure a move for his client to Barcelona. The Haaland transfer talks haven't failed to buzz down despite his move to Dortmund a year ago. But he was previously linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Haaland was close to an agreement with Man United last January transfer window, but the talks broke down ultimately. Reports had claimed that the Italian super agent was upset after Man United went against the usual policy and directly tried to negotiate with the 20-year-old striker.

Erling Haaland to Barcelona? Mino Raiola keen on sealing move to Camp Nou

Besides, Haaland's link-up with Real Madrid is an open secret. The Norwegian international is touted to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu. Interestingly, some reports also suggested that the defending LaLiga champions were willing to give up on their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe to persuade the 20-year-old next summer.

(🌕) Mino Raiola, in his power, will try his best to try to place his client Erling Haaland at Barcelona. @orioldomenech #ElectionsFCB #Transfers 🇳🇴🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 12, 2021

But the recent Haaland transfer reports appear to rubbish off the previous rumours. Raiola enjoys a decent relationship with Barcelona, which could play a keen role in materialising the deal. Barcelona parted ways with Luis Suarez last summer but are yet to replace the Uruguayan international. Hence, the Erling Haaland to Barcelona talks gains credence.

According to The Here We Go Podcast, there is no release clause in Haaland's contract currently. But the Haaland release clause will be activated in 2022 and has been estimated at €75 million. Moreover, Dortmund are averse to selling the former RB Salzburg star in 2021.

Mino Raiola clients include Pogba, Ibrahimovic

Mino Raiola boasts of some of the biggest clients in the world of football. Apart from the Haaland and Mino Raiola link-up, the Italian super-agent's clientele also includes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Besides, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also a prominent name in Raiola's list.

