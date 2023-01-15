'Luke Shaw' Opens Up On Manchester United's Chances Of Winning Premier League Title

English footballer Luke Shaw has claimed Manchester United can continue to mount a title challenge in the Premier League 2022-23 season, if they maintain their confidence and belief. Shaw’s comments come after United defeated Manchester City by 2-1 on Saturday to win the Manchester derby for the first time since March 2020. While Jack Grealish scored the opening goal of the match for City, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford’s goals in the latter half took United through to victory.

With the win, United climbed to third in the Premier League standings and are now just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men. While table toppers Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, they look to extend their lead to City by eight points with a win. As of Sunday morning, United have 38 points, City have 39 points and Arsenal have 44 points to their credit.

"It's still quite early but, we're still in four competitions"

Meanwhile, speaking on MUTV about United’s chances of finishing as the Premier League champions, Shaw said, "It's incredible [atmosphere], I've been here a long time, I think eight years, and today the atmosphere was the best I've been involved in. It shows the fans are with us, they're pushing us in the right direction and I hope they really enjoyed it”.

"We're glad to be making them happy again. Of course, it's still quite early but, we're still in four competitions and we have to aim as high as possible. This is Manchester United, we have to aim to win every competition we're in,” Shaw said as reported by Manchester Evening News. Shaw has been an essential part of the United squad for many years now and is one of the key players under Erik ten Hag’s ongoing push for a title challenge.

A closer look at Manchester United's title challenge

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League 2022-23 season behind Arsenal and Manchester City. United had 12 wins, two draws, and four losses to their name in 18 games. On the other hand, table toppers Arsenal have won 14, drawn two, and lost one match, after playing 17 games in the season so far.

25-year-old Marcus Rashford is the highest goal scorer for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League with eight goals in 18 games, alongside three assists. On the other hand, Christian Eriksen has made the most of six assists for United in the season. United will face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League match on January 19, Thursday.