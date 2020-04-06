Coronavirus UK: Man Utd's Luke Shaw Wants Premier League Season To Be Declared Void

Man Utd's Luke Shaw wants the Premier League to call of the season if they can not complete the remaining games. The outbreak of coronavirus around the world has resulted in the suspension of almost all the major footballing leagues. Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga have been halted until further notice. When the Premier League was suspended gauging the impact of the coronavirus UK situation, Liverpool stood on the cusp winning their first league title in three decades.

Coronavirus UK: Luke Shaw asks to complete the season or to call it off

A number of Premier League teams have reportedly come forward to appeal to the FA to scrap the season. Liverpool, therefore, would have to wait for yet another year if the FA decides to terminate the 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, FA looks determined to complete the season when the coronavirus threat is under control. According to Luke Shaw, the season should be cancelled if the Premier League games cannot be completed in May. However, with the coronavirus UK situation showing little signs of improvement, finishing the season in May could prove difficult.

Coronavirus UK: Luke Shaw's statement

Luke Shaw, while speaking during a Combat Corona Twitch FIFA competition, said, "Scrap it and start again. Start it again yeah. It’s gotta be you know. If we can’t carry it on it’s got to be void." However, if the Premier League season is cancelled, Man Utd will have to compete in the Europa League once more as they finished sixth in 2018-19 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side started picking up the pace in the second half of the season and they were in with a decent chance of finishing in the Champions League spots.

Will Premier League season be declared void amid coronavirus UK outbreak?

The chances are reportedly low for the FA to call off the season entirely as they will face huge losses from the broadcasters. According to reports, Premier League authorities are keen to end the season as soon as possible. With Euro and Copa America moving to next year, Premier League and other leagues can complete their season if the Coronavirus pandemic settles in the coming month.

