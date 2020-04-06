Coronavirus UK: Police Speak To Wayne Rooney For Meeting Kyle Walker During Lockdown

Man United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly the subject of an investigation after he was spotted with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker during the coronavirus UK lockdown earlier this week. Wayne Rooney and Kyle Walker are neighbours and were seen walking with their families along Prestbury golf course.

Coronavirus UK: Wayne Rooney and Kyle Walker broke isolation rules

Man City defender Kyle Walker found himself in hot water recently after partying with escorts just hours after being part of a video that urged the citizens in the UK to practice social distancing. Kyle Walker later apologised to his fans for acting in an unorderly manner. Manchester City then released a statement condemning Kyle Walker for breaching the coronavirus lockdown.

According to The Sun, Wayne Rooney and Kyle Walker's kids attend the same school. The duo then spotted each other and met one another on the street. However, when Rooney and Walker were indulging in conversation, police personnel "swooped on them". The police then let Rooney and Walker go with a warning. No legal charges have been imposed over Wayne Rooney or Kyle Walker following the incident.

Coronavirus UK: Kyle Walker party

Louise McNamara, one of the escorts at Kyle Walker's party, told The Sun, "Kyle really should know better. On the one hand, he's inviting strangers round to his house and the next day he's lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe." Kyle Walker took to Instagram to apologise to his fans. Walker said, "I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."

