Macarthur Vs Sydney FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Macarthur will host Sydney FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday, January 30. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 7:10 PM local time (1:40 PM IST). Here's a look at the Macarthur vs Sydney FC live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

Macarthur vs Sydney FC match preview

The A-League newcomers have had an impressive start to the season and are fourth in the standings, with seven points from four games. The 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets on Sunday proved that Ante Milicic's men are ready to challenge the big guns of the division this season. However, the hosts will have to be at their best when they face the reigning champions of the A-League on Saturday.

Sydney FC won their fifth A-League crown last season after defeating Melbourne City in the Grand Final, thanks to Rhyan Grant's strike in extra time. However, Steve Corica's side has had a relatively poor start to this campaign as it sits in eighth place on the A-League table, with four points from three games. Sydney FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous league game and will be hoping to get back to winning ways as soon as possible this season.

Macarthur vs Sydney FC team news, injuries and suspensions

Macarthur have no injury concerns heading into their game at the weekend and are likely to keep faith in the starting line-up that saw off the Jets in their previous fixture.

For Sydney FC, goalkeeper Adam Pavlesicis is the only absentee after the 18-year-old suffered a heavy collision in the AFC Champions League.

Macarthur vs Sydney FC prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams our prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

A-League Macarthur vs Sydney FC live stream: How to watch Macarthur vs Sydney FC live stream in India?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Macarthur vs Sydney FC live stream will be available on the My Football Live App (1:40 PM IST). Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Sydney FC, Macarthur Instagram