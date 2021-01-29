Western United Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Western United are set to take on Melbourne Victory on Matchday 15 of the ongoing A-League in Australia. The match is set to be played at the AAMI Park on Saturday, January 30, 2021, and is scheduled to kick off at 11.35 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the Western United vs Melbourne Victory live stream, playing 11 and team news among other details of this fixture.

Western United have registered a single win, played out a draw while losing their second match of the tournament as the hosts sit at the 7th position in the A-League standings. After their goalless opener against Adelaide Untied, Mark Rudan's team suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Melbourne City FC. However, they were able to shrug off the defeat and bounce back to winning ways with a win against Perth Glory in a nine-goal thriller.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are slotted second last on the A-league table. Sitting at the 11th position, the visitors have managed to register one win and two losses. Their only win of the tournament came during their last outing against Perth Glory where Grant Brenber's side won the match by 2-1.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory team news

Western United do not have any latest injury scares or health concerns as Mark Rudan will have a fully-fit squad available at his disposal. With three points up for grabs, the Australian manager is set to field his strongest starting 11 and aim for 3 points.

Compared to their opponents, Melbourne Victory will start the game with a smaller squad strength as the visitors will be without two first-team regulars. Rudy Gestede has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury which saw him miss the previous outing too. McManaman, who has been unavailable due to his ankle injury remains a major doubt as Grant Brebner will question his availability for the Western United clash.

How to watch Western United vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no live broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western United vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the My Football Live App, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Western United vs Melbourne Victory live:

Venue: AAMI Park

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 11:35 AM IST

Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Western United scored 5 goals in their last match and will start the game brimming with confidence. They are heavy favourites to win this game and will likely walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Western United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

