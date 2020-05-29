Real Madrid Labelled Most Valuable club In Europe But Premier League sides Dominate Top 10

LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid have been crowned as the most valuable team in Europe according to recent reports. A total of six Premier League clubs including Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal have made it into the top 10 on the list. German giants Bayern Munich, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and LaLiga table-toppers Barcelona fill up the remaining spots on the list.

Real Madrid named KPMG Most Valuable Club

According to a study done by consultancy firm KPMG, Real Madrid retain the top spot as the most valuable club in Europe for the second consecutive year. The report claims that Real Madrid are valued at a whopping £2.95 billion (€3.478 bn). While Real Madrid maintained the top spot as the most valuable club in Europe, Los Blancos' value change for the year increased by 1.5 percent. Winning the Champions League title three times (in a row) in the last five years has generated remarkable revenue for the Spanish giants and their commercial value has also risen by 41 percent. Premier League side Man United are close on the heels of Real Madrid as the Red Devils occupy the second spot on the list of the most valuable clubs in Europe.

La consultara KPMG presentó su Top 10 de clubes más valiosos (millones de euros💶)



1⃣🇪🇸Real Madrid 3.478

2⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Manchester Utd 3.342

3⃣🇪🇸Barça 3.193

4⃣🇩🇪Bayern 2.878

5⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Liverpool 2.658

6⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Manchester City 2.606

7⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Chelsea 2.218

8⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Tottenham 2.067

9⃣🇫🇷PSG 1.911

🔟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Arsenal 1.852 pic.twitter.com/KRpfArcnh5 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 28, 2020

Man United second on list of KPMG Most Valuable Club as PL teams dominate

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United remain second with a valuation of £2.84 billion (€3.342bn). Though Man United sit second on the list, the Red Devils' value change has dropped by 2 percent over the last year. Man United endured a torrid third season in a row continuing their poor run of form and missing out on UCL qualification as well last year. Man United were top of the list in 2018 until Real Madrid leapfrogged the Red Devils last year. However, Man United are still the most valued side in England with Barcelona and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in third and fourth place respectively.

#mufc have retained their place atop the Premier League rich list - valued at £2.84billion. [KPMG] pic.twitter.com/XTCcTiiS18 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 28, 2020

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool climbed two spots and moved into fifth as the Reds are valued at £2.26 billion (€2.658bn); a mammoth 19.3 percent increase in value following their Champions League success last season. Man City won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last term but Pep Guardiola's side still dropped a place, moving into the sixth spot, valued at £2.21 billion (€2.606bn). Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal made up the remainder of the Premier League clubs on the list of the top 10 most valuable clubs in Europe with recently crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain in ninth.